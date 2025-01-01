flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Silver coins 1/12 Thaler of Frederick Francis II - Mecklenburg-Schwerin

1/12 Thaler 1848

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1848F.N.2,047,200033
