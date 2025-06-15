Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
1 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,5 g
- Diameter16,92 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,334,600
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis II
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1872
- RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintDresden
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
