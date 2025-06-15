1 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (7) AU (3) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF65 (1) RD (1) Service ANACS (1) NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

KM NUMIS (1)

Künker (3)

Nimrod Numismatik (2)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (18)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (3)