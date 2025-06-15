flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

1 Pfennig 1872 B (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1872 B - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IIReverse 1 Pfennig 1872 B - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis II

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 g
  • Diameter16,92 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,334,600

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis II
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1872
  • RulerFrederick Francis II (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintDresden
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis II. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Coins.ee - June 15, 2025
SellerCoins.ee
DateJune 15, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - May 15, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionMS64 ANACS
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
SellerNUMMUS Olomouc
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Nimrod Numismatik - February 24, 2024
SellerNimrod Numismatik
DateFebruary 24, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Nimrod Numismatik - December 15, 2023
SellerNimrod Numismatik
DateDecember 15, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 29, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateAugust 18, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1872 B at auction Russiancoin - June 26, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 26, 2025
ConditionNo grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

