flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Copper coins 1 Pfennig of Frederick Francis II - Mecklenburg-Schwerin

type-coin
type-coin

1 Pfennig 1872

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1872B2,334,600137
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis IIAll Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions