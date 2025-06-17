flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Sechsling 1813 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Sechsling 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Sechsling 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight0,769 g
  • Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
  • Diameter14 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC253,824

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationSechsling
  • Year1813
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
