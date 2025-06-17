Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Sechsling 1813 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Photo by: Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,250)
- Weight0,769 g
- Pure silver (0,0062 oz) 0,1923 g
- Diameter14 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC253,824
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationSechsling
- Year1813
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Sechsling 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2601 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sechsling 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections