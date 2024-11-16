Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
8 shilling 1827 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,625)
- Weight5,503 g
- Pure silver (0,1106 oz) 3,4394 g
- Diameter25 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC24,519
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination8 shilling
- Year1827
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5813 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 shilling 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
