Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

8 shilling 1827 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 8 shilling 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 8 shilling 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,625)
  • Weight5,503 g
  • Pure silver (0,1106 oz) 3,4394 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC24,519

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination8 shilling
  • Year1827
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5813 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
2487 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateApril 20, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 13, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 24, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 25, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 3, 2015
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 3, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
SellerMöller
DateMay 27, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 14, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Künker - March 12, 2009
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2009
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 8 shilling 1827 at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 shilling 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
