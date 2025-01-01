flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Silver coins 8 shilling of Frederick Francis I - Mecklenburg-Schwerin

8 shilling 1827

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
182724,519023
