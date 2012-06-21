flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Ducat 1830 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse Ducat 1830 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse Ducat 1830 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,896)
  • Weight3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1005 oz) 3,127 g
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • DenominationDucat
  • Year1830
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Ducat 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4993 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Ducat 1830 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
26791 $
Price in auction currency 25000 CHF
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Ducat 1830 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
45518 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Ducat 1830 at auction UBS - September 7, 2010
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 7, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin Ducat 1830 at auction UBS - September 8, 2009
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 8, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price

