Ducat 1830 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Ducat 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4993 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3)