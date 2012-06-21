Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
Ducat 1830 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,896)
- Weight3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1005 oz) 3,127 g
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- DenominationDucat
- Year1830
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin Ducat 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4993 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
26791 $
Price in auction currency 25000 CHF
