Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Gold coins Ducat of Frederick Francis I - Mecklenburg-Schwerin

type-coin

Ducat 1830

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1830204
