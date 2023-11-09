flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Pfennig 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1831 - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 2 Pfennig 1831 - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,871 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC257,010

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1831
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 9, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 2, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 14, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 23, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
SellerWAG
DateNovember 4, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

