2 Pfennig 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (15)