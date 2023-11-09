Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Pfennig 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,871 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC257,010
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination2 Pfennig
- Year1831
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Pfennig 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 884 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 58. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
