Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

Copper coins 2 Pfennig of Frederick Francis I - Mecklenburg-Schwerin

2 Pfennig 1831

YearMarkDescriptionMintage UNCSalesSales
1831257,010019
