Thaler 1860 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe Thaler 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place January 31, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (11) AU (42) XF (65) VF (75) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) PF63 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Anticomondo (1)

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (4)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (13)

Felzmann (3)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (7)

Heritage (4)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (13)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Klondike Auction (1)

Kroha (3)

Künker (36)

Leu (1)

London Coin Galleries (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (3)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Soler y Llach (5)

Sonntag (4)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (26)

WAG (23)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)