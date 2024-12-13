flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

Thaler 1860 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)

Obverse Thaler 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III Reverse Thaler 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 25,600

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe Thaler 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place January 31, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (13)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (13)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (36)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (26)
  • WAG (23)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Stack's - November 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Thaler 1860 A at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

