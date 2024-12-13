Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
Thaler 1860 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 25,600
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1860
- Ruler Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (199)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe Thaler 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place January 31, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Anticomondo (1)
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (13)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (13)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (36)
- Leu (1)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Sonntag (4)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (26)
- WAG (23)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 1, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search