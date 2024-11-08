Silber Groschen 1860 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe Silber Groschen 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22636 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place August 11, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (16) AU (15) XF (2) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (4)

Katz (1)

KM NUMIS (1)

Künker (9)

Möller (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (8)

Westfälische (2)