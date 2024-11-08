Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
Silber Groschen 1860 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,220)
- Weight 2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 432,000
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1860
- Ruler Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe Silber Groschen 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22636 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place August 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
