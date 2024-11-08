flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

Silber Groschen 1860 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III Reverse Silber Groschen 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,220)
  • Weight 2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 432,000

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe Silber Groschen 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22636 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place August 11, 2020.

Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Stack's - August 11, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 11, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Stephen Album - March 2, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 2, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

