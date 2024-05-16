Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
1 Pfennig 1824 ST (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,8 - 2,5 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1824
- Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Blomberg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Pfennig 1824 with mark ST. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place February 21, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search