Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1 Heller 1835 ST (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 1 Heller 1835 ST - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 1 Heller 1835 ST - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1 Heller
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Blomberg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Heller 1835 with mark ST. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Lippe 1 Heller 1835 ST at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe 1 Heller 1835 ST at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Lippe 1 Heller 1835 ST at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Lippe Coin catalog of Paul Alexander Leopold II Coins of Lippe in 1835 All lippe coins lippe copper coins lippe coins 1 Heller
