Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
1 1/2 pfennig 1824 T (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 - 3,8 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
- Denomination 1 1/2 pfennig
- Year 1824
- Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Lemgo
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 1/2 pfennig 1824 with mark T. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II. The record price belongs to the lot 1382 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.
Сondition
