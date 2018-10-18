flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1842-1846" (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1842-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1842-1846" - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,624 g
  • Pure silver (0,005 oz) 0,156 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Smooth
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 60,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Wiesbaden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1846 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1846 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1846 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1846 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1846 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1846 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

