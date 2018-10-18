Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1842-1846" (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,624 g
- Pure silver (0,005 oz) 0,156 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Smooth
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 60,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1846
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Wiesbaden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 115. Bidding took place September 19, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
