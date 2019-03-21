Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
3 Kreuzer 1846 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Smooth
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 126,200
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1846
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Wiesbaden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1104 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place June 7, 2020.
Сondition
