3 Kreuzer 1846 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1104 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place June 7, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)