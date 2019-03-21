flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

3 Kreuzer 1846 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Smooth
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 126,200

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Wiesbaden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1104 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place June 7, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
