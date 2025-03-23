flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Coins of Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1840

Silver coins

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1840
Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1840
6 Kreuzer 1840
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access