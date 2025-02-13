flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

6 Kreuzer 1840 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 24,160

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

