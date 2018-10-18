1/2 Gulden 1846 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2551 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition XF (2)