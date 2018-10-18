flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

1/2 Gulden 1846 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 6,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2551 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
