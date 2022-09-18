Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

Gulden 1846 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Obverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick Reverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Philip August Frederick
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3693 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 20, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • UBS (1)
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1846 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1846 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1846 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1846 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 10, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 10, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1846 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

