Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
Gulden 1846 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Philip August Frederick
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3693 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 20, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 10, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search