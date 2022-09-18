1/2 Gulden 1843 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3554 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 205. Bidding took place September 26, 2005.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4)