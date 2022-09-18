Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

1/2 Gulden 1843 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Philip August Frederick
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3554 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 205. Bidding took place September 26, 2005.

Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

