Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
1/2 Gulden 1843 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Philip August Frederick
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1843
- Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3554 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 205. Bidding took place September 26, 2005.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
