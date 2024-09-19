Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
MENU
Catalog
Search
Auctions
Pricing
Support
Account
Sign up
Sign in
Currency
USD
US dollar
Euro
Pound sterling
Swiss franc
Polish złoty
Russian ruble
Language
English
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
USD
USD
(US dollar)
EUR
(Euro)
GBP
(Pound sterling)
CHF
(Swiss franc)
PLN
(Polish złoty)
RUB
(Russian ruble)
English
Polski
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Hesse-Darmstadt
1811
Hesse-Darmstadt
Period:
1806-1872
1806-1872
Louis I
1806-1830
Louis II
1830-1848
Louis III
1848-1872
Home
Catalog
Hesse-Darmstadt
1811
Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt 1811
Select a category
All
Copper
Copper coins
1 Pfennig 1811
Average price
—
Sales
0
0
Best offers
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
Pesek Auctions
Auction
Sep 23, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search
Year
Close
Hesse-Darmstadt
Period
1806-1872
Category
Close
???
Hesse-Darmstadt
Period
1806-1872
Louis I
1806-1830
Louis II
1830-1848
Louis III
1848-1872
Become a Partner
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
Advertising
Email
*
Phone
Organization
Contact Person
Send
How can we help?
Email
*
Name
Question
*
Attach file
Select file
Send