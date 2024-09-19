Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1 Pfennig 1811 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,01 - 1,31 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

