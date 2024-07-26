Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1861 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
973 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 17, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

