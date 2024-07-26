Thaler 1861 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

