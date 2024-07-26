Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1861 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 717 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
973 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
