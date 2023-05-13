Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1865 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Kreuzer 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Kreuzer 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 - 0,87 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 29. Bidding took place May 12, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1865 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1865 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 220 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search