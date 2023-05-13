Kreuzer 1865 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 29. Bidding took place May 12, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) No grade (1)