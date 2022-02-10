Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1853 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3749 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 72. Bidding took place May 16, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

