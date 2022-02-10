6 Kreuzer 1853 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3749 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 72. Bidding took place May 16, 2018.

Сondition AU (3) No grade (1)