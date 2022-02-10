Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1853 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1853
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3749 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 72. Bidding took place May 16, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 72 EUR
