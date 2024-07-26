Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Gulden 1856 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse 2 Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Numisor - April 5, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date April 5, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
