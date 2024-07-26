Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Gulden 1856 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1856
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 706 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date April 5, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
