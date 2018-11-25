Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Heller 1854 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Heller 1854 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Heller 1854 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
  • Diameter 17,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2096 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1854 at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
