Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Heller 1854 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
- Diameter 17,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1854
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1854 . This copper coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2096 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place November 24, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Heller 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
