Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1841 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 14,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1841
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1300 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 40. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
