Kreuzer 1841 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1300 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 40. Bidding took place October 15, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (7)