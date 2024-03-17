Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1836 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Kreuzer 1836 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,218)
  • Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1836 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1836 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1836 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1836 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1836 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1836 at auction Stephen Album - January 19, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 19, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1836 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1836 at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1836 at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1836 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1836 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1836 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1836 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

