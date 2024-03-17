Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1836 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,218)
- Weight 0,67 - 0,82 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1836
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 757 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Katz (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- WAG (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
