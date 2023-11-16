Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Gulden 1842 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1842
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3529 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 6, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
