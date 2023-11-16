Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Gulden 1842 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3529 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 6, 2014.

Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Russiancoin - May 13, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Niemczyk - June 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

