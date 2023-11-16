Gulden 1842 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3529 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 6, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (8) VF (16) No grade (9)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Felzmann (5)

Grün (2)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Künker (8)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Russiancoin (9)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (5)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)