Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1844 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1844
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4135 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
