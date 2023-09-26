Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1841 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 2,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 10, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 15, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1841 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
