6 Kreuzer 1841 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

