Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1841 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,350)
- Weight 2,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,861 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1841
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 769 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
