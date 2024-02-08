Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1834 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,43 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2433 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.

Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

