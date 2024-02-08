Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1834 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,43 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1834
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2433 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place November 8, 2016.
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
