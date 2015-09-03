Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1840 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,350)
  • Weight 1,23 g
  • Pure silver (0,0138 oz) 0,4305 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

