Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1835 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,39 g
  • Pure silver (0,0126 oz) 0,3906 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1835 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

