Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Kreuzer 1835 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,281)
- Weight 1,39 g
- Pure silver (0,0126 oz) 0,3906 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1835
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
