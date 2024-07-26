2 Thaler 1841 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34613 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (14) AU (36) XF (110) VF (112) F (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (10) RNGA (1) NGC (7) ANACS (1)

