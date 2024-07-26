Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Thaler 1841 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (280)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34613 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
