Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Thaler 1841 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II Reverse 2 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis II

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Louis II (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (280)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Louis II struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34613 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction VL Nummus - February 10, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Hesse-Darmstadt 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis II Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1841 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
