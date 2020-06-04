Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1819 G.H. S.M. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 0,47 - 0,62 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1819
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1819 with mark G.H. S.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
