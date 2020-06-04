Kreuzer 1819 G.H. S.M. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1819 with mark G.H. S.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (4)