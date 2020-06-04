Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1819 G.H. S.M. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1819 G.H. S.M. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse Kreuzer 1819 G.H. S.M. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 0,47 - 0,62 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1819 with mark G.H. S.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1819 G.H. S.M. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1819 G.H. S.M. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1819 G.H. S.M. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1819 G.H. S.M. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1819 G.H. S.M. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

