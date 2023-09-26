Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1808 G.H. L.M. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 0,47 - 0,62 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1808 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 10, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
