Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1808 G.H. L.M. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1808 G.H. L.M. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse Kreuzer 1808 G.H. L.M. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 0,47 - 0,62 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1808 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 10, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1808 G.H. L.M. at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1808 G.H. L.M. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1808 G.H. L.M. at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1808 G.H. L.M. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1808 G.H. L.M. at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1808 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search