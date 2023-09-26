Kreuzer 1808 G.H. L.M. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1808 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 10, 2019.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3)