Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Kreuzer 1807 H.D. L.M. "Type 1806-1809" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 0,47 - 0,62 g
- Diameter 14,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1807
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1807 with mark H.D. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3870 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 53. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search