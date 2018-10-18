Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Kreuzer 1807 H.D. L.M. "Type 1806-1809" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1807 H.D. L.M. "Type 1806-1809" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse Kreuzer 1807 H.D. L.M. "Type 1806-1809" - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 0,47 - 0,62 g
  • Diameter 14,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1807 with mark H.D. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3870 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 53. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1807 H.D. L.M. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1807 H.D. L.M. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1807 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search