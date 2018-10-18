Kreuzer 1807 H.D. L.M. "Type 1806-1809" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Kreuzer 1807 with mark H.D. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3870 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 53. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.

Сondition VF (2)