Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
6 Kreuzer 1827 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,43 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1827
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
