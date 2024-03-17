Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

6 Kreuzer 1827 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1827 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,43 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 at auction Künker - June 14, 1999
Seller Künker
Date June 14, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1827 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

