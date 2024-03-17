6 Kreuzer 1827 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 6 Kreuzer 1827 . This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 854 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (7) XF (5) VF (2)