Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Kreuzer 1808 G.H. L.M. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,46 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4862 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1808 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3868 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 63. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search