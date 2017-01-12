Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Kreuzer 1808 G.H. L.M. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,46 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4862 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1808 with mark G.H. L.M.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3868 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 63. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.

Hesse-Darmstadt 3 Kreuzer 1808 G.H. L.M. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

