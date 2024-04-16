Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,583)
  • Weight 6,68 g
  • Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 20 Kreuzer
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 with mark R. F.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (4)
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Auctiones - March 20, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Felzmann - September 7, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date September 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Kroha - September 16, 2016
Seller Kroha
Date September 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. at auction Heritage Eur - November 28, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kreuzer 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1808 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins 20 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search