Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
20 Kreuzer 1808 R. F. (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,583)
- Weight 6,68 g
- Pure silver (0,1252 oz) 3,8944 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 20 Kreuzer
- Year 1808
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 20 Kreuzer 1808 with mark R. F.. This silver coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 733 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
223 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date September 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Kroha
Date September 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
