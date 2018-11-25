Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Heller 1824 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Heller
- Year 1824
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3878 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 93. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 93 EUR
For the sale of Heller 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
