Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Heller 1824 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse Heller 1824 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse Heller 1824 - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,16 - 1,46 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Heller
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3878 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 93. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1824 at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1824 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 93 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1824 at auction Katz - October 30, 2016
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1824 at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1824 at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Heller 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

