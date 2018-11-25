Heller 1824 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Heller 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3878 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 93. Bidding took place January 11, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)