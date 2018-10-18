Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

1/4 Kreuzer 1816 "Type 1809-1817" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1816 "Type 1809-1817" - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1816 "Type 1809-1817" - Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,13 - 1,44 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4251 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1816 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1816 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1816 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Category
Year
Search