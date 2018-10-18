Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1/4 Kreuzer 1816 "Type 1809-1817" (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,13 - 1,44 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1816
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1816 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4251 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
