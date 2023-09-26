1/2 Kreuzer 1809 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2121 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.

Сondition XF (3)