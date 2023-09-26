Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
1/2 Kreuzer 1809 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,06 - 2,74 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1809
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt 1/2 Kreuzer 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2121 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place September 26, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
