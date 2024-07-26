2 Thaler 1841 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2543 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.

