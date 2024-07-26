Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

2 Thaler 1841 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 2 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Münzenonline

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2543 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (11)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (2)
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
443 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - December 13, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Stack's - October 9, 2022
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Stack's - October 9, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Russiancoin - September 27, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 27, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1841 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search