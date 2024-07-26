Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
2 Thaler 1841 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Photo by: Münzenonline
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2543 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place November 16, 2017.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (11)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (6)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (2)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
