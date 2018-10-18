Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1826 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1826 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1826 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1826 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1826 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1826 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1826 at auction Emporium Hamburg - August 1, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date August 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1826 at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Cassel Coin catalog of William II Coins of Hesse-Cassel in 1826 All Hesse-Cassel coins Hesse-Cassel silver coins Hesse-Cassel coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search