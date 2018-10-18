Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1826 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1826
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
