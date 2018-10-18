1/6 Thaler 1826 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1826 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.

