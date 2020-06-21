Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866

1/6 Thaler 1834 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Cassel, William II

Photo by: Auctiones GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Cassel
  • Period William II
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 955 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Auctiones - June 21, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 CHF
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Auctiones - December 16, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 14, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1834 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

