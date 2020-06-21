Hesse-Cassel Period: 1803-1866 1803-1866
1/6 Thaler 1834 (Hesse-Cassel, William II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,32 - 5,35 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Cassel
- Period William II
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler William II (Elector of Hesse-Cassel)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Cassel 1/6 Thaler 1834 . This silver coin from the times of William II struck at the Kassel Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 955 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.
Seller Auctiones
Date June 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 CHF
